Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made an Instagram post that should end the rumors of a potential breakup with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a big change in his life and career by taking his talents to Saudi Arabia. After a long and successful stint in Europe, the Portuguese superstar decided to sign a lucrative contract to spend his sunset years with Al Nassr.

His move to the Gulf state in January 2023 came after some complicated months at Manchester United, where he was dropped from the starting eleven by the then newly appointed head coach Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo moved with his family, and while that should make things easier for him, the rest may have a hard time settling in a new country and culture. Over the last few weeks, there have been rumors of tension with his partner Georgina Rodriguez. But his latest Instagram post should end with any speculation.

Cristiano Ronaldo posts picture with Georgina Rodriguez to end the breakup rumors

Many things have been said about Ronaldo and Georgina, but if we look at Cristiano's recent Instagram post, the couple seems to be just fine. "Cheers to love," the 38-year-old player wrote.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been together for almost seven years now, and that may not change anytime soon. Prior to the soccer star's post, Georgina had also reacted to the breakup rumors with an Instagram story that read: "The envious invents the rumor. The gossiper spreads it."