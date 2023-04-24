Cristiano Ronaldo is having a really hard time at Saudi Arabia. Al Nassr suffered another loss with him at the King Cup of Champions, which made the Portuguese striker yell at his own coach.

Al-Nassr was knocked out of the King Cup of Champions in another big fail for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese striker was not happy at all with his own team, and he even yelled to his coach during the loss against Al-Wehda.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia last year in a blockbuster move for Al-Nassr. He was meant to change the team for the better and lead them to success, based on his achievements throughout his career. However, he has fallen short of expectations.

Cristiano Ronaldo fumes at Al-Nassr's bench during King Cup of Champions loss

Since his arrival,. The team has been knocked out from three different competitions, with thebeing the most recent.

It seems like Al-Nassr didn't improved at all with Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival. They gave the Portuguese striker a juicy contract, but the team has been eliminated from the Riyadh Super Cup, the Saudi Super Cup, the King Cup of Champions, and are no longer 1st in the Saudi League.

During the Semifinals of the King Cup of Champions, Al-Nassr lost at home against Al-Wehda. The visitors scored at the 23th minute through Jean-David Beauguel, the only goal of the game.

At halftime, cameras caught Cristiano Ronaldo yelling at his own bench. The team's captain fumed at the bench, but especially at Dinko Jelicic, his manager, for the instructions he gave to the squad.

In the last minutes of the game,, but the ball hit the crossbar. Now,, where they're three points away from taking the leadership.