Cruz Azul and Chivas Guadalajara will face against each other at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico in what will the final game of the 2022 Copa por Mexico. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this match, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is the grand final of the Copa por Mexico. The two winners of groups A and B face off in a duel that promises to be exciting. On the one hand, there will be Chivas Guadalajara, who won their group impeccably: there were 4 victories out of 4 adding 12 points, leaving the second runners-up far behind, Tigres UANL (on of the best teams in the Apertura 2022 regular season) with 5 points.
Those of Cruz Azul was somewhat more complicated since they had to define their ticket to the grand final in the last game, and facing none other than America, who had beaten them 7-0 the last time they played. However, this time the situation was different, and with the 2-1 victory, Cruz Azul reached 8 points, won the group and the right to play in the final.
Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Kick-Off Time
Cruz Azul will face off Chivas for the final game of the Copa por Mexico this Friday, December 30 at the at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Costa Rica: 8 PM
Dominican Republic: 10 PM
El Salvador: 8 PM
Guatemala: 8 PM
Honduras: 8 PM
Mexico: 8 PM
Nicaragua: 8 PM
Panama: 9 PM
US: 9 PM
Cruz Azul vs Chivas: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Costa Rica: TUDN, Sky HD
Dominican Republic: Sky HD, TUDN
El Salvador: Sky HD, TUDN
Guatemala: Sky HD, TUDN
Honduras: Sky HD, TUDN
Mexico: TUDN, TUDN Live, Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD, VIX+, Channel 5 Televisa
Nicaragua: Sky HD, TUDN
Panama: Sky HD, TUDN