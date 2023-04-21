Cruzeiro will host Gremio at Estádio Raimundo Sampaio on Matchday 2 of the 2023 Brasileirao. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Cruzeiro had a tough task ahead of them in their return to the main competition. They had to visit Corinthians in a match that should be a steep challenge for everyone, but they didn’t come back with the result they wanted. Their opener was a 2-1 loss on the road.

Gremio were also starting a new era in the top tournament of the country. Their beginning included a rival from Sao Paulo too, although their outcome was completely different. The previous assignment for the team was a 1-0 home win against Santos that has the fans thrilled.

Cruzeiro vs Gremio: Kick-Off Time

Cruzeiro will face Gremio at Estádio Raimundo Sampaio on Matchday 2 of the 2023 Brasileirao this Saturday, April 22.

Argentina: 9:00 PM

Australia: 10:00 AM (April 23)

Belgium: 2:00 AM (April 23)

Brazil: 9:00 PM

Canada: 8:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 2:00 AM (April 23)

Denmark: 2:00 AM (April 23)

France: 2:00 AM (April 23)

Germany: 2:00 AM (April 23)

Ghana: 00:00 AM (April 23)

Greece: 3:00 AM (April 23)

Italy: 2:00 AM (April 23)

Kenya: 3:00 AM (April 23)

Mexico: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 2:00 AM (April 23)

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (April 23)

Nigeria: 1:00 AM (April 23)

Norway: 2:00 AM (April 23)

Poland: 2:00 AM (April 23)

Portugal: 1:00 AM (April 23)

Serbia: 2:00 AM (April 23)

South Africa: 2:00 AM (April 23)

Spain: 2:00 AM (April 23)

Sweden: 2:00 AM (April 23)

UK: 1:00 AM (April 23)

United States: 8:00 PM (ET)

Cruzeiro vs Gremio: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: SPO Internacional

Belgium: SPO Internacional

Brazil: Premiere, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV

Canada: SPO Internacional

Croatia: SPO Internacional

Denmark: SPO Internacional

France: SPO Internacional

Germany: SPO Internacional

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Greece: SPO Internacional

Italy: SPO Internacional

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Star+

Netherlands: SPO Internacional

New Zealand: SPO Internacional

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Norway: SPO Internacional

Poland: SPO Internacional

Portugal: SPO Internacional

Serbia: SPO Internacional

South Africa: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Spain: SPO Internacional

Sweden: SPO Internacional

UK: SPO Internacional

United States: Paramount+, ViX, Premiere, SPO Internacional