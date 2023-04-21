Matchday 2 of the 2023 Brasileirao will have a clash between big clubs coming from the second division. The game is Cruzeiro receiving Gremio at Estádio Raimundo Sampaio. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Cruzeiro had a tough task ahead of them in their return to the main competition. They had to visit Corinthians in a match that should be a steep challenge for everyone, but they didn’t come back with the result they wanted. Their opener was a 2-1 loss on the road.
Gremio were also starting a new era in the top tournament of the country. Their beginning included a rival from Sao Paulo too, although their outcome was completely different. The previous assignment for the team was a 1-0 home win against Santos that has the fans thrilled.
Cruzeiro vs Gremio: Kick-Off Time
Cruzeiro will face Gremio at Estádio Raimundo Sampaio on Matchday 2 of the 2023 Brasileirao this Saturday, April 22.
Argentina: 9:00 PM
Australia: 10:00 AM (April 23)
Belgium: 2:00 AM (April 23)
Brazil: 9:00 PM
Canada: 8:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 2:00 AM (April 23)
Denmark: 2:00 AM (April 23)
France: 2:00 AM (April 23)
Germany: 2:00 AM (April 23)
Ghana: 00:00 AM (April 23)
Greece: 3:00 AM (April 23)
Italy: 2:00 AM (April 23)
Kenya: 3:00 AM (April 23)
Mexico: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 2:00 AM (April 23)
New Zealand: 2:00 AM (April 23)
Nigeria: 1:00 AM (April 23)
Norway: 2:00 AM (April 23)
Poland: 2:00 AM (April 23)
Portugal: 1:00 AM (April 23)
Serbia: 2:00 AM (April 23)
South Africa: 2:00 AM (April 23)
Spain: 2:00 AM (April 23)
Sweden: 2:00 AM (April 23)
UK: 1:00 AM (April 23)
United States: 8:00 PM (ET)
Cruzeiro vs Gremio: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: SPO Internacional
Belgium: SPO Internacional
Brazil: Premiere, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV
Canada: SPO Internacional
Croatia: SPO Internacional
Denmark: SPO Internacional
France: SPO Internacional
Germany: SPO Internacional
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Greece: SPO Internacional
Italy: SPO Internacional
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Star+
Netherlands: SPO Internacional
New Zealand: SPO Internacional
Nigeria: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
Norway: SPO Internacional
Poland: SPO Internacional
Portugal: SPO Internacional
Serbia: SPO Internacional
South Africa: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
Spain: SPO Internacional
Sweden: SPO Internacional
UK: SPO Internacional
United States: Paramount+, ViX, Premiere, SPO Internacional