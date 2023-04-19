The late World Cup winner died on Nov. 25, 2020, since then the Maradona family have stressed that Diego had died of medical negligence.

The final years of the life of Diego Maradona were problematic to say the least. The former World Cup winner was at one time estranged from his daughters, former teammates, and living coaching in the Middle East, Mexico, and finally in Gimnasia La Plata.

Maradona looked slow when it came to responses and moveability, with reports of declining health. Maradona’s daughters have insisted that their father was being used by a select few to enrich some while being forced to live a life that was not apt for a man with his growing poor health.

Now a Buenos Aires court has reopened the case of wrongful death and will try at least 8 former medical staff in charge of taking care of the former Napoli star.

Diego Maradona case

According to ESPN, the eight medical staff personnel are charged with "simple homicide with wanton disregard". Neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and six other health workers, all with the task of taking care of Maradona will face trial sometime in 2024.

Nursing coordinator Mariano Perroni, nurses Ricardo Omar Almiron and Gisella Madrid, psychologist Carlos Diaz, medical coordinator Nancy Forlini and clinical doctor Pedro Di Spagna will also be tried.

An independent medical board was brought in to review Maradona’s case and concluded, Maradona had died as a result of “inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner," in his caretaking. The report also stated, "the patient's signs of risk of life were ignored," and that Maradona "showed unequivocal signs of a prolonged agony period".

Maradona’s official cause of death was acute pulmonary edema, a buildup of fluid in the lungs, because of congestive heart failure.

Maradona’s daughter Dalma took to Instagram to celebrate the decision to try the case and bring closure to the Maradona family who have always suspected a sort of foul play or total negligence on the part of those in charge of taking care of Maradona.