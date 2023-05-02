Frank Lampard’s team is on its way to extend their negative streak without a win, after being 3-0 behind in the score against Arsenal. Check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Chelsea don’t get a break. Frank Lampard’s team is on its way to extend their negative streak without a win, after being 3-0 behind in the score against Arsenal. However, that’s not the worst news, as they are dangerously close to the lowest zone in the standings.

In less than 35 minutes, Martin Odegaard, with a brace, and Gabriel Jesus scored three goals to sink the Blues even further. Of course, this isn’t good news for Chelsea, who haven’t won since March 11 against Leicester.

While Chelsea’s struggles aren’t news, fans are getting tired of this situation. So, it’s not surprising that they are taking social media to express their frustration, while fans of other Premier League teams are… Well, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

