Enzo Fernández reportedly has decided which team he will play for next in the Premier League

Enzo Fernández is having a rollercoaster year, from being sold from River Plate to Benfica to getting his first caps for Argentina, the Buenos Aires native won the World Cup in December and could end the year off to one of the Premier League’s best clubs.

Fernández and Benfica have been listening to offers from Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United all willing to pay the $120 million release clause to sign the dynamic midfielder. Now according to The Sun, Enzo Fernández has made his decision as to where he will play next.

Benfica has very little choice not only are the offers too good to be true, but the chances that Enzo Fernández stays past this season are very remote. Here are the details of Enzo Fernández’s possible move to Chelsea.

Enzo Fernández to Chelsea

According to The Sun, Enzo Fernández has agreed to join Chelsea with The Blues now starting to discuss terms with Benfica. Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Chelsea are now in direct talks with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez. Chelsea want to offer huge fee instead of paying release clause in one solution. Benfica always asked full €120m (£106m) clause. Understand Enzo already said yes to Chelsea. #LFC or #MUFC made no bid, as of now.”

For Benfica it would be the latest talent from South America to make the leap from Portugal to the Premier League, as in the offseason Benfica sold Darwin Núñez to Liverpool. Enzo Fernández would be yet another national team player to a stacked Chelsea side that seldom has been able to make sense of how to properly integrate all their talents.