The Premier League is finally back after the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a lot of teams fighting for the title. Read here to find out the incredible prediction of a supercomputer regarding the next champion.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup has ended with Argentina and Lionel Messi winning the title after almost a month of spectacular matches. Now, the 2022-2023 Premier League has oficially restarted with a lot of candidates fighting for the title: Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle, Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Arsenal seem to be the favorite to claim the championship for the first time since that magical and undefeated 2003-2004 season. Mikel Arteta's team broke every club record to start a campaign and, so far, they haven't looked back with amazing perfomances by players such as Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard or Gabriel Jesus (though he is now out because of a serious knee injury).

However, the Gunners are not alone. Manchester City are really close in the table trying to defend their title, Newcastle finally returned thanks to great financial investment and there are many big clubs still in the hunt with a lot of matches to be played: Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United. Considering this scenario, a supercomputer just made a shocking prediction about who will be the Premier League champion.

Supercomputer predicts which team will be champion in the 2022-2023 Premier League

With more than half of the 2022-2023 Premier League still to be played, four teams seem to be the ones with realistic chances to win the title: Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle and Tottenham. There are other clubs which might get in the mix but it will be an uphill battle: Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton and Chelsea.

Though Arsenal appear to be in control of the race, a supercomputer from BonusCodeBets revealed that the Gunners won't hold on in the second half of the season. In a very surprising prediction, Manchester City would produce an extraordinary comeback to be champions.

The supercomputer prediction leaves this final and unexpected table for the 2022-2023 Premier League. 1.- Manchester City, 2.- Arsenal, 3.- Liverpool, 4.- Tottenham, 5.- Newcastle, 6.- Manchester United, 7.- Chelsea, 8.- Brighton, 9.- Crystal Palace, 10.- Aston Villa.