The 21-year-old Argentine midfielder has interest from three of the best clubs in the Premier League and a release clause that would put him over $100 million.

Enzo Fernández has shown his talent at the highest level, the FIFA World Cup, the Benfica midfielder made a name for himself under the guidance of Marcelo Gallardo at River Plate in Argentina. Now with only a half a season at Benfica, interest for the dynamic defensive midfielder has gone through the roof with the Portuguese club having little chance of retaining the World Cup winner.

According to Pedro Almeida, Fernández has major interest from Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea, with Liverpool being on the front foot placing the $127 million release clause to sign the former River Plate star. Manchester United is reported to have matched the offer leaving it in the hands of the player and Benfica.

According to Goal.com, Chelsea is also not staying far behind and has sent representatives to secure the deal and get the signature of Enzo Fernández.

Enzo Fernández to the Premier League?

Enzo Fernández was an instrumental part of Argentina 's World Cup triumph in Qatar 2022, scoring a spectacular goal against Mexico and linking up well with Lionel Messi and former River teammate and Manchester City striker Julián Álvarez.

Enzo Fernández has only played 24 matches for Benfica this season scoring 3 goals, before that he had played at River Plate and scored 12 goals in 51 matches winning an Argentine league title. Enzo Fernández also spent one season on loan at Defensa y Justicia and won two international cups with the club.