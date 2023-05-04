The Red Devils manager is worried over ManU taking the necessary big steps next season to fight for championships.

Erik ten Hag was able to get over the hump this season with Manchester United winning the EFL Cup, his first title with the club. In the Premier League, Manchester United sit in fourth place and will most likely be in the UEFA Champions League next season.

For Ten Hag, who has a record of 37-9-9 his first season can be summed up as successful as he has been able to build a squad in his vision. Despite some ups and downs, Manchester United is trending upward, winners of 4 of their last 5 league matches.

Still, Ten Hag is concerned about the next step the club needs. The manager wants United to be active in the transfer market and fill the needs he sees the team needs to get to bigger prizes once again.

Erik ten Hag on transfer market

“Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. Funds are needed to complete for biggest trophies, everyone knows that it takes funds to sign top players. We have to strengthen the squad during transfer windows”.

Manchester United has areas they need to fill, such as a major goal scorer but the club has a solid foundation to fight for titles.