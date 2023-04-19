People are used to seeing Erling Haaland score goals, not miss them. However, the Norwegian star is also human and he has missed some penalties throughout his career.

Erling Haaland made a name for himself from the very beginning at Borussia Dortmund. While his stint at Salzburg went a bit unnoticed for most, everyone got to know the Norwegian star as soon as he started to impress with the Bundesliga side.

Of course, it didn't take long for other European powerhouses to set their sights on him until Manchester City secured his signature in the summer of 2022. Far from letting anyone down, Haaland immediately lived up to his reputation in the Premier League.

The Citizens have found in him the prolific scorer they've lacked for a while, and his ability to find the net was so impressive that many started to wonder if he was actually human. Well, as much as he looks like a machine, he can also miss from the penalty spot just like any other player.

How many penalties has Erling Haaland missed?

Erling Haaland has missed only three penalties in his career so far, having scored the other 33 spot kicks he took. The Norwegian star had two misses in the Bundesliga at Dortmund, while his penalty record at Man City was perfect until April 19, 2023.

Having scored all seven penalties he had previously taken in the season, Haaland missed his first penalty with the Sky Blues in the return leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals against Bayern Munich. Haaland took charge of the penalty kick after 37 minutes, but his shot went over the bar.