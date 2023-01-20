While his situation with Shakira continues to be a talking point, Gerard Pique seems to be completely focused on the Kings League. The revolutionary competition he created with streamer Ibai Llanos is drawing a lot of attention, and bigger things are on the horizon.

The former FC Barcelona defender has already gathered a number of renowned personalities around this tournament, with many streaming stars as well as former footballers including Sergio 'Kun' Aguero.

On Friday, Pique had even bigger plans to reveal but he didn't do it on his own. By inviting Barca president Joan Laporta, with whom he has a great relationship, Pique revealed what's next for his league.

Gerard Pique, Barcelona president Joan Laporta make big announcement for the Kings League

Pique and Laporta have jointly revealed that the Spotify Camp Nou, home to FC Barcelona, will host the Final Four of the Kings League on March 26. Therefore, the tournament could reach a record attendance of nearly 90,000 spectators.

"This is not a circus, this is a new form of entertainment," Laporta said, taking a shot at LaLiga president Javier Tebas. The Barcelona president added that soccer is losing audience, and therefore celebrates this new way to attract viewers.

The Kings League's inception had been met with skepticism or critics within the soccer community, with Tebas calling it a 'circus'. However, it looks like this competition only continues to grow.