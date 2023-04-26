In a remarkable story, a famous goalkeeper decided to announce the biggest decision of his life during a title celebration. Read here to check out the details.

Alberto Lejarraga is the goalkeeper of Marbella, a very known soccer club of the fifth-tier in Spain. During the last few weeks, they've been in the middle of a tremendous battle for promotion.

This weekend, after a 1-0 victory over Real Jaen, Marbella officially secured a place in Segunda RFEF (fourth tier). Lejarraga saw this incredible achievement as the perfect opportunity to publicly announce a life changing decision.

Now, just two days after the soccer match, Alberto Lejarraga is trending in many countries thanks to the example he just set. Read here to check out the details of how the goalkeeper followed the steps of names like Josh Cavallo and Jakub Jankto.

Famous goalkeeper in Spain comes out as gay

Alberto Lejarraga is 28-years old and, two days after obtaining the promotion with Marbella, he decided to come out as gay on a very emotional message on social media. "Thanks for always being by my side. In the good ones and in the not so good ones. This time we lived the beautiful side of this. Thank you."

The goalkeeper accompanied the post with an image of him kissing his boyfriend. The picture became a sensation on social media and Lejarraga has received incredible support in Spain and worldwide.

After Lejarraga's annuncement, other names who have come out as gay in soccer are: Jakub Jankto, Jake Daniels, Josh Cavallo, Thomas Hitzlsperger, David Testo, Collin Martin and Justin Fashanu.