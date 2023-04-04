Feyenoord will play against Ajax this Wednesday, April 5 in what will be the 2022-2023 KNVB semifinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The KNVB semifinals will have an interesting matchup when these two arch-rivals face each other looking for a place in the final of the tournament (which will take place on April 30) and that, as if that were not enough, will have PSV as the second finalist, so there will be another derby in the final game.
On the one hand there will be Feyenoord, who are the leaders of the Eredivisie by a wide margin: no less than 8 points difference over their immediate pursuers, who are precisely their rivals in this game. With 7 games to go, it is not impossible, but it is very difficult for Ajax to fight for the Eredivisie, who for this reason have this KNVB as their main objective of the season.
Feyenoord vs Ajax: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Croatia: 8:00 PM
Denmark: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Israel: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
Norway: 8:00 PM
Poland: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
Sweden: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Feyenoord vs Ajax: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Belgium: play sports 1
Croatia: Sport club 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
Israel: Sports 2
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Netherlands: ESPN, FOX, Watch ESPN
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
USA: GolTV Spanish, GOLTV