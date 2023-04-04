Feyenoord will face Ajax for the 2022-2023 KNVB semifinal. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Feyenoord will play against Ajax this Wednesday, April 5 in what will be the 2022-2023 KNVB semifinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The KNVB semifinals will have an interesting matchup when these two arch-rivals face each other looking for a place in the final of the tournament (which will take place on April 30) and that, as if that were not enough, will have PSV as the second finalist, so there will be another derby in the final game.

On the one hand there will be Feyenoord, who are the leaders of the Eredivisie by a wide margin: no less than 8 points difference over their immediate pursuers, who are precisely their rivals in this game. With 7 games to go, it is not impossible, but it is very difficult for Ajax to fight for the Eredivisie, who for this reason have this KNVB as their main objective of the season.

Feyenoord vs Ajax: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Israel: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Feyenoord vs Ajax: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Belgium: play sports 1

Croatia: Sport club 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Israel: Sports 2

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: ESPN, FOX, Watch ESPN

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

USA: GolTV Spanish, GOLTV