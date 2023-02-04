Feyenoord will play against PSV this Sunday, February 5 in what will be the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 Eredivisie. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Canada, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV Canada.
It will be one of the most interesting games that will take place on Sunday, February 5 and the best of Matchday 20 of the Eredivisie. No less than two greats will play against each other in a match that promises to be very intense and in which several will be at stake, so you should not miss it.
On the one hand there will be the leaders Feyenoord, who with 42 points are closely followed by AZ Alkmaar, who equalized in this Matchday 20 so they could stretch the difference. PSV, have an unbeatable chance to get closer to the top, since they have 38 points and won, they would be only 1 point behind their rivals in this game.
Feyenoord vs PSV: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:30 AM
Australia: 12:30 AM (February 6)
Bangladesh: 7:30 PM
Belgium: 2:30 PM
Brazil: 10:30 PM
Canada: 8:30 AM
Croatia: 2:30 PM
Denmark: 2:30 PM
Egypt: 3:30 PM
France: 2:30 PM
Germany: 2:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
Greece: 2:30 PM
India: 7:00 PM
Indonesia: 9:30 PM
Ireland: 1:30 PM
Israel: 3:30 PM
Italy: 2:30 PM
Jamaica: 8:30 AM
Kenya: 4:30 PM
Malaysia: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Morocco: 2:30 PM
Netherlands: 2:30 PM
New Zealand: 2:30 AM (February 6)
Nigeria: 2:30 PM
Norway: 2:30 PM
Philippines: 9:30 PM
Poland: 2:30 PM
Portugal: 1:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:30 PM
Serbia: 2:30 PM
Singapore: 9:30 PM
South Africa: 3:30 PM
Spain: 2:30 PM
Sweden: 2:30 PM
Switzerland: 2:30 PM
UAE: 5:30 PM
UK: 1:30 PM
United States: 8:30 AM (ET)
Feyenoord vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Croatia: Sport club 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Greece: Nova Sports 2
Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Israel: Sports 4
Italy: cool tv
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN, ESPN Extra
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, Blue Sport
United Kingdom: cool tv
USA: ESPN+