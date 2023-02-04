Feyenoord will receive PSV for the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 Eredivisie. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Feyenoord vs PSV: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Eredivisie in your country

Feyenoord will play against PSV this Sunday, February 5 in what will be the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 Eredivisie. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Canada, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV Canada.

It will be one of the most interesting games that will take place on Sunday, February 5 and the best of Matchday 20 of the Eredivisie. No less than two greats will play against each other in a match that promises to be very intense and in which several will be at stake, so you should not miss it.

On the one hand there will be the leaders Feyenoord, who with 42 points are closely followed by AZ Alkmaar, who equalized in this Matchday 20 so they could stretch the difference. PSV, have an unbeatable chance to get closer to the top, since they have 38 points and won, they would be only 1 point behind their rivals in this game.

Feyenoord vs PSV: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:30 AM

Australia: 12:30 AM (February 6)

Bangladesh: 7:30 PM

Belgium: 2:30 PM

Brazil: 10:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 AM

Croatia: 2:30 PM

Denmark: 2:30 PM

Egypt: 3:30 PM

France: 2:30 PM

Germany: 2:30 PM

Ghana: 1:30 PM

Greece: 2:30 PM

India: 7:00 PM

Indonesia: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 1:30 PM

Israel: 3:30 PM

Italy: 2:30 PM

Jamaica: 8:30 AM

Kenya: 4:30 PM

Malaysia: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 7:30 AM

Morocco: 2:30 PM

Netherlands: 2:30 PM

New Zealand: 2:30 AM (February 6)

Nigeria: 2:30 PM

Norway: 2:30 PM

Philippines: 9:30 PM

Poland: 2:30 PM

Portugal: 1:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:30 PM

Serbia: 2:30 PM

Singapore: 9:30 PM

South Africa: 3:30 PM

Spain: 2:30 PM

Sweden: 2:30 PM

Switzerland: 2:30 PM

UAE: 5:30 PM

UK: 1:30 PM

United States: 8:30 AM (ET)

Feyenoord vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Sport club 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Nova Sports 2

Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: cool tv

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN, ESPN Extra

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, Blue Sport

United Kingdom: cool tv

USA: ESPN+