NBA News: Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell teammate reveals the key to the team's improvement

Cleveland Cavaliers are enjoying an impressive season, one that hasn’t been witnessed since the days of LeBron James. With Donovan Mitchell at the helm, the Cavaliers have surged to a league-best 35-6 record, cementing their status as one of the NBA’s elite teams. Much of this success can be attributed to Mitchell’s leadership and a pivotal conversation with teammate Darius Garland, which laid the foundation for their remarkable growth.

Garland, who delivered a standout performance in a recent win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, reflected on the team’s journey during an interview on The Draymond Green Show.

“To be completely honest with you, I would say this summer we really got locked in and knew what we wanted to do and accomplish,” Garland shared. “Donovan knew I was upset about last year—not just with my performance but also from a team perspective. We just sat down and talked, really explained to each other what we had to do to win. It was a grown-man conversation, unfolding everything. That was the first grown-man conversation I’ve had in the league so far.”

Cleveland’s success this season is no coincidence. The franchise has taken significant strides, not only in terms of on-court performance but also in fostering chemistry and accountability among its players. Mitchell’s leadership has been pivotal, helping the Cavaliers bounce back after falling short against the Boston Celtics in last year’s Eastern Conference Finals.

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls of the Emirates NBA Cup game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 15, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The stats that define growth

Mitchell’s individual numbers have slightly dipped—23.1 points and 4.5 assists per game compared to 26.6 points and 6.1 assists last season—but his impact on the Cavaliers transcends stats. He has embraced a leadership role, prioritizing team success over personal accolades.

Meanwhile, Garland has elevated his game, averaging 21.2 points (up from 18.0 last season) and 6.8 assists (up from 6.5). His growth as both a scorer and playmaker has been instrumental in complementing Mitchell’s leadership, solidifying their backcourt as one of the NBA’s most dynamic duos.

A balanced team effort

The Cavaliers’ success isn’t just about their stars—it’s the result of contributions across the roster. Cleveland has developed a balanced attack, thriving on both ends of the court. Mitchell’s willingness to share the spotlight and Garland’s improvements have created a cohesive and efficient unit.

Eyes on the prize

Last season’s Eastern Conference Finals loss served as a wake-up call for the Cavaliers, fueling their determination to excel this year. With sights set firmly on the NBA Finals, the Cavaliers are proving that strong leadership, accountability, and team chemistry are the keys to unlocking their potential.

If Cleveland continues on this path, they won’t just be remembered for their stars but for embodying the essence of teamwork and resilience—a franchise rising to greatness, one win at a time.