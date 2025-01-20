NCAAF News: Why does LeBron James root for the Ohio State Buckeyes?

All the cameras in the country have turned their focus to the NCAA National Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish battle on the field, many panned to the stands, where LeBron James was spotted repping the Buckeyes’ colors—as he has done all season, year after year.

However, many are left asking themselves: why does the Los Angeles Lakers star root for the Buckeyes if he didn’t attend the Ohio State University? Born in Akron, Ohio, LeBron attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in his hometown. However, Northeast Ohio’s finest has always reserved a special place for his homestate’s school.

Though LeBron didn’t attend college, jumping straight from high school basketball to the NBA, he never had the chance to play at the collegiate level or enroll at Ohio State. However, his love for the school has never wavered.

Unconditional support

While the NBA schedule makes it very difficult for “The King” to attend games at The Shoe, or on the road, LeBron makes sure to let everybody know of his full-support for the Buckeyes during the biggest games in college football.

Lebron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers is seen on the field prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio.

Just like every other fan watching the 2024 NCAA season unfold, LeBron was amazed by the spectacular and routine highlight-reel plays made by freshman Jeremiah Smith.

“JEREMIAH SMITH!!!! MAN KNOCK IT OFF!!!! MY GOODNESS O-H,” LeBron James posted on his X account earlier during the season.

Chasing that feeling

The Buckeyes are going after their ninth national title in program history. Their most recent win was during the 2014 season, crowning themselves in a big 42-20 win over the Oregon Ducks at AT&T Stadium.

LeBron attended that game and shared his excitement on social media after the win. Expect more from where that came from if the Buckeyes manage to take down the Fighting Irish at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.