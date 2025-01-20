Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever teammate hints at potential exit amid WNBA free agency

The WNBA Free Agency officially begins on January 21, sparking significant anticipation about potential trades. The Indiana Fever, coming off an impressive season led by rookie Caitlin Clark, have a chance to build a formidable team for their upcoming campaign. However, it appears that one of the team’s veterans may be departing.

The Fever extended a core qualifying offer to Kelsey Mitchell on Thursday. While this doesn’t guarantee her return, the team now holds exclusive negotiating rights, and Mitchell is eligible for a supermax offer, approximately $249,000 for the 2025 season.

Meanwhile, guard Erica Wheeler is set to enter free agency, as an unrestricted agent, and her recent activity on Threads suggests she may be seeking a new team. On January 17, Wheeler hinted at her plans, posting, “I’m letting ya’ll know now! Ima drop some hints but ima be real petty about it! It’s all fun and games tho! Don’t curse me out.” She followed up with, “My agent sent me a list for free agency. Tuhhhhh.”

If Wheeler decides to leave Indiana, it wouldn’t be entirely unexpected. In September, she expressed uncertainty about her future. “For the first time in my career, I really don’t know. I just want to spend time with my family. I think we all need a break,” she shared. “I’m not thinking about free agency,” she added.

Erica Wheeler’s posts (Threads)

Despite starting all 40 games in 2023, Wheeler’s role on the team was diminished following Clark’s arrival and Lexie Hull’s increased contributions. However, Clark has consistently praised Wheeler’s importance to the team, calling her a key teammate during her rookie season.

Clark Praises Wheeler’s Support

Clark recently spoke on Travis Kelce’s podcast, where she highlighted the support she’s received from Fever legend Tamika Catchings. Similarly, she acknowledged Wheeler’s impact on her rookie season during a post-game interview on September 16.

Erica Wheeler and Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“[Erica Wheeler] has been incredibly supportive of every single person on our team,” Clark said. “She understands me well and is always there—whether the moments are great or not so great. She’s helped me through challenges, celebrated wins with me, and shared insights about the league and what to expect. Her experience has been invaluable.”

Wheeler’s career so far

Wheeler went undrafted in 2015, making her debut with the New York Liberty. Before rejoining the Fever in 2023, she spent two seasons with the Atlanta Dream, one with the Los Angeles Sparks, and five earlier seasons with the Fever. As her role in Indiana evolves, a move to another team could be on the horizon.

After making the Playoffs in 2016, the Fever are aiming even higher for 2025. With rising stars like Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, combined with Stephanie White’s return as head coach, the team is poised to take a significant step forward.