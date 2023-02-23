Jürgen Klinsmann has not coached since his ill-fated time at Hertha in 2020, now it seems the former German international is bound for Asia.

It’s either black or white when it comes to Jürgen Klinsmann, to some a visionary and philosopher, to others an out of control incoherent that is all talk and no bite. Whichever way you look at it, Klinsmann’s coaching career has been controversial.

After a stellar run with Germany from 2004 - 2006, the former striker’s time at Bayern Munich was a complete disaster, with Philipp Lahm stating that the players knew that after eight weeks “it was not going to work”.

With the USMNT, 2011-2016, based on who you talk to, Klinsmann was either a genius or a disaster. Klinsmann was able to rock the boat in the USSF and MLS establishment with his quotes about Americans needing to test themselves more in Europe and building a better youth system, while that under and after Klinsmann has improved, the reality was on the field the team failed to play the possession and fluid game he promised. Near the end of this time the USMNT was a tactical mess with strange lineup changes and poor play. Between the ups and downs was a round of 16 exit in the 2014 World Cup and a semifinal appearance in the Copa America 2016.

Jürgen Klinsmann analyzing South Korea

Jürgen Klinsmann’s lone accomplishment as a head coach was winning the 2013 Concacaf Gold Cup with the USMNT, as Landon Donovan led the squad to said championship. Jürgen Klinsmann repaid the all-time USMNT great by having him cut from the final World Cup roster only a year later.

Now according to Jason (Hanshin) Lee, “Jürgen Klinsmann is the KFA's top candidate to replace Paulo Bento. Negotiations have progressed considerably, with salary and coaching staff issues largely resolved. The main hurdle seems to be whether Klinsmann will accept living in Korea for the next four years.”

Klinsmann would be a huge change from the attacking yet tactically aware coaches South Korea is used to having. Klinsmann is known for rattling the cages and making strange decisions to push a program forward.

In total in his four positions as coach Klinsmann has a 55% winning percentage with his best mark being with Germany.