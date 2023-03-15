The Brazilian national team has yet to hire a new manager after the departure of Tite, and a former World Cup winning coach is reportedly interested in taking over at La Canarinha.

To say Brazil were one of the biggest disappointments of the 2022 World Cup is an understatement. The five-time world champions arrived in Qatar with high aspirations, but eventually left a lot to be desired.

La Verde-amarela headed into the tournament in high spirits, having finished atop the South American qualifiers with an unbeaten record, and started the tournament strongly. However, their World Cup journey ended in shocking fashion.

Brazil were stunned by Croatia in the quarterfinals, losing 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes. Tite left his post shortly after the elimination, and the federation has yet to replace him. And it looks like a former World Cup winning coach is interested in the opening.

Report: Joachim Low interested in Brazil coaching job

According to German outlet Bild, former Germany national team coach Joachim Low would like to become Brazil's head coach. The manager who led his nation to victory at the 2014 World Cup has been unemployed since leaving the team in 2021.

Low would definitely be an interesting hire for the Seleção, considering his incredible work at the international level. He took the reins of Germany after serving as Jurgen Klinsmann's assistant in 2006, and the success in Brazilian territory in 2014 was undoubtedly his biggest achievement.

In that tournament, his side handed the hosts an embarrassing 7-1 defeat in the semifinals. It remains to be seen, however, whether Brazil consider the idea of hiring a foreign manager.