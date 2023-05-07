Galatasaray will face Istanbul Basaksehir in a game valid for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Turkish Super League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Galatasaray vs. Istanbul Basaksehir: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Turkish Super League in your country

Galatasaray will play against Istanbul Basaksehir this Monday, May 8 for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Turkish Super League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Matchday 33 of this Turkish Super League has brought good news for Galatasaray: their direct rivals in the fight for the championship, Fenerbahce, drew 1-1 against Giresunspor so they now have the chance to, with victory, obtain a difference of 5 points that could be decisive.

That is why they will seek to obtain the 3 points, although their rivals will be the tough Istanbul Basaksehir, who currently occupy 5th place with 51. They are far from the fight for the qualification positions for the international cups, but they still want to finish as high as possible.

Galatasaray vs. Istanbul Basaksehir: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Galatasaray vs. Istanbul Basaksehir: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

International: Bet365

Israel: Sports 2

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Mexico: Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

USA: Sling TV, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT