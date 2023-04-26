Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney has made an audacious overture to try to coax Gareth Bale out of retirement. As speculation about a potential transfer intensifies, the Welshman has now reacted to the invitation on social media.

If Gareth Bale decides to accept an enticing offer to come out of retirement, he may be playing again before the start of the next European season. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar was the last tournament ever for the Welsh legend, who announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year.

It's no secret that Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney tried to use some underhanded tactics to get the 33-year-old to come out of retirement and play for his team. "Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season", he wrote on Twitter.

Bale concluded his professional career at Los Angeles FC in the MLS. He made 14 appearances and scored three goals during his time there. He has subsequently made his debut on the PGA Tour, officially beginning his career as a professional golfer.

How did Gareth Bale react to Wrexham's transfer invitation?

Evidently embracing his golden years, the Welshman took the time to offer his congratulations to McElhenney on Wrexham's promotion. He has also hinted that he would accept the offer of a game of golf to explore a possible move, albeit this is contingent on the location of the course.

Bale responded with a video he captioned, "Depends what course". The ex-Tottenham and Real Madrid great also congratulated the club on their promotion and praised McElhenney and Ryan Reynold's work in the short video message.

The five-time UEFA Champions League champion with Los Blancos may possibly reunite with former Wales teammate Hal Robson-Kanu and meet another former Premier League player, Ben Foster at Wrexham for the next League Two season if he decides to come out of retirement.