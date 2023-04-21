The Hollywood star surprised everybody when he joined fellow actor Rob McElhenney to buy a soccer club in Wales. Here’s how much Ryan Reynolds pay to buy Wrexham AFC.

The pandemic that stopped the world in 2020 forced a ton of industries to cease their activities. People with a lot of work to do found themselves with plenty of time to spare, and that’s when Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney decided to buy Wrexham AFC.

This move was a shocking transaction back then. Firstly, because of the names that were involved in that purchase. Reynolds is a very famous actor that stars in the blockbuster saga Deadpool, while McElhenney is the creator and has a main role in the TV show “It’s always sunny in Philadelphia".

But that wasn’t the only thing that made this acquisition noteworthy. What also raised plenty of questions was the club they chose since Wrexham AFC is a Welsh team that plays in the fifth division in the United Kingdom.

When did Ryan Reynolds buy Wrexham AFC?

Something that has helped the club grow a lot since the purchase was marketing. Reynolds played a huge part in the team getting sponsons to fund their activities. The main product for them was probably the series “Welcome to Wrexham”, where they explained the whole process during the first season.

The exact sum hasn’t been disclosed, although there are multiple reports that offer a good approximation. McElhenney and Reynolds paid around 2.76 million dollars to buy Wrexham in November 2020, according to The Mirror. They ended up taking over the club in early 2021 adding even more investments like the transactions they made to improve the team.