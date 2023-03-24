Germany will receive Peru at MEWA Arena in an international friendly game while they prepare for hosting the Euro. Read along to find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The series of international friendly games will continue with a battle between Germany and Peru. This match will take place at MEWA Arena, in Mainz, Germany. Stay here to learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Germany should be competing in the Euro qualifiers like every other European team is right now, but they don’t have to do so since they will host the tournament next year. That’s why they will be using the international windows until then to play these types of games. For the Germans the event they will be hosting has extreme importance after their failure in the World Cup.

Peru keep on taking steps in their new era following near eight years with Ricardo Gareca as the head coach. They weren’t able to qualify for Qatar because they lost against Australia in the playoff, although that run meant they belong to that level. The Peruvians will have to remain in the same path to be in USA-Mexico-Canada 2026.

Germany vs Peru: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (March 26)

Canada: 3:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM

Israel: 10:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Peru: 2:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

Germany vs Peru: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sportklub 10 Croatia

France: L'Equipe Web

Germany: ZDF

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 3

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Israel: Sport 3

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Peru: Star+

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Sportklub 10

South Africa: SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

UK: Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus