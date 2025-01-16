Is Lamine Yamal better than Lionel Messi? Barcelona star addresses comparison with strong statement

In recent matches, Lamine Yamal played a pivotal role in Barcelona’s victories over Real Madrid and Real Betis, scoring in both games. His standout performances sparked widespread praise and reignited the Lionel Messi comparisons. However, Spanish midfielder Gavi issued a strong statement about this debate.

“It’s silly to compare him to Messi,” Gavi said during a post-match press conference following the 5-1 Copa del Rey win against Betis. “There will only ever be one Messi,” he added, emphasizing that such comparisons are premature and unnecessary.

Elaborating further on Messi’s legacy, Gavi acknowledged: “He is unique, just as there will only ever be one Xavi (Hernandez), one (Andres) Iniesta, or one (Sergio) Busquets. We have to chart our own path.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite distancing himself from the comparison, Gavi did not hesitate to praise Yamal’s vitues. “Lamine is very talented,” he stated, before adding, “For me, he’s the best in the world right now… It’s clear that he has the potential to make a significant impact on the game.”

Gavi and Lamine Yamal, Barcelona stars.

Advertisement

Lamine Yamal’s remarkable journey at Barcelona

At just 17 years old, Lamine Yamal has already made 75 official appearances for Barcelona. His debut came on April 29, 2023, when he replaced Gavi against Real Betis, making him the youngest player to ever feature for the club. Since then, Yamal has notched up 16 goals and 22 assists across La Liga, Copa del Rey, UEFA Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup, helping his team secure two titles.

Advertisement

His rapid rise also earned him a spot in the Spanish national team, where he broke records by becoming the youngest-ever player and goal scorer at just 16 years and 57 days. Last summer, he also contributed to Spain’s Euro 2024 victory.

Advertisement

Messi’s achievements at 17

While Yamal’s accomplishments at 17 are impressive, it’s worth comparing his early career to Messi’s. At the same age, Messi was still in the early stages of his Barcelona journey. He had made his first official appearances but wouldn’t score his first goal until months later, showcasing a more gradual rise.

see also Lamine Yamal hails Lionel Messi, but names another Barcelona legend as his idol

Yamal’s talent and mental fortitude have already positioned him as one of world soccer’s brightest young prospects. However, as Gavi suggested, the paths of players like Messi and Yamal are uniquely their own, and only time will reveal how far Lamine’s potential will take him.

Advertisement