Trending topics:
Liga MX

Where to watch Club America vs Tijuana live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Club America take on Tijuana in a Matchday 2 clash of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Discover how to watch this game in the USA, including kickoff times and complete broadcast details for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Antonio Alvarez of America
© Hector Vivas/Getty ImagesAntonio Alvarez of America

Club America take on Tijuana in a Matchday 2 clash of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Fans in the United States can access all the key details to stay connected to the action, including comprehensive broadcast information, kickoff times, and streaming options, ensuring they catch every moment of this thrilling matchup.

Club America kicked off their title defense with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Queretaro, setting the tone for their campaign after clinching the 2024 championship by defeating Monterrey in the final.

Now, Las Aguilas aim to keep their momentum and establish themselves atop the standings as they prepare for their first home match of the season against Tijuana. Their opponents, however, will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 4-2 loss to Toluca in their opener.

Advertisement

When will the Club America vs Tijuana match be played?

Club America will face Tijuana in the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Thursday, January 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:10 PM (ET).

Emanuel Reynoso of Tijuana – Francisco Vega/Getty Images

Emanuel Reynoso of Tijuana – Francisco Vega/Getty Images

Advertisement

Club America vs Tijuana: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:10 PM

CT: 8:10 PM

MT: 7:10 PM

PT: 6:10 PM

How to watch Club America vs Tijuana in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Club America and Tijuana will be available for viewers in the USA on TUDN.

However, with both TUDN and Univision no longer included on Fubo, fans can no longer use this streaming platform to catch all Liga MX action.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Brazil and Barcelona legend issues strong statement on Neymar ahead of 2026 World Cup
Soccer

Brazil and Barcelona legend issues strong statement on Neymar ahead of 2026 World Cup

Russell Wilson confirms team he wants to play for next season after Steelers loss to Ravens
NFL

Russell Wilson confirms team he wants to play for next season after Steelers loss to Ravens

NY Mets preparing for a future without one of their All-Star players
MLB

NY Mets preparing for a future without one of their All-Star players

Legend Chris Evert chooses the greatest male and female tennis players of all time
Tennis

Legend Chris Evert chooses the greatest male and female tennis players of all time

Better Collective Logo