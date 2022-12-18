The American star took to Instagram to congratulate Lionel Messi who the Chelsea winger described as “the goat”.

Christian Pulisic is beloved by many soccer fans across the United States and is the face of American soccer, still even “Captain America’s” have idols and the Chelsea winger took to Instagram to congratulate one of his.

Pulisic posted a picture of Lionel Messi with a text that stated, “Thank You” and a emoji of a goat signifying that Pulisic believes Lionel Messi is the greatest soccer player of all time. That claim after Sunday’s World Cup final is hard to disagree with now.

Messi was pivotal not only for his team during the final but in the tournament, scoring 7 goals, two of them in the final. Messi finally won his first World Cup title and Argentina’s third all-time.

Pulisic and Messi

Both Pulisic and Messi met on a historic occasion in strange circumstances, during the 2016 Copa America Centenario semifinal where Argentina defeated the United States 4-0, on that day Messi scored a phenomenal free kick that officially made him the Albiceleste’s all-time leading scorer.

Pulisic and Messi “met” while having to do the corresponding doping tests after the match, there Pulisic took a selfie with the man of the hour. Now again Messi is the man of the hour after winning the FIFA World Cup.