After the winter transfer window ended, Chelsea seemed to be ready for a huge run. The club stole the market spending more than $360 million to sign stars such as Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile and Mykhaylo Mudryk. It was everything coach Graham Potter asked for.

However, the results are just not coming. This weekend, Chelsea lost to last place Southampton in the Premier League and, following that unexpected result, they have two wins in their last 14 matches in all competitions. Chelsea are tenth place in the standings in the Premier and on the verge of elimination in the Round of 16 at the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund.

Now, in an incredible episode, Graham Potter has finally spoken about the crisis at Chelsea. Believe or not, the coach feels he's not the one to blame for his players' woes. It's a shocking statement indeed.

Graham Potter says he's not the one to blame for crisis at Chelsea

So, after Chelsea's loss to Southampton at home, Graham Potter had a lot to explain considering he was defeated by the worst team in the Premier League. That happened even with millions spent on transfers to revive the club in the second half of the season.

"I think we've had a tough period and I think we've had lots of challenges in terms of integrating younger players into the Premier League. That's how it is and I'm sure there will be people out there who think that I'm the problem. I don't think that they are right, but, I'm not arrogant enough to say that their opinion isn't worth articulating."

Of course, Graham Potter's side of the story has shocked thousands of fans who believe the coach has all the tools to succeed. "After a 1-0 defeat at home, any criticism you get is understandable. The truth is we took a step back in terms of our performance in the first half. The response in the second half was good, but obviously it wasn't good enough."

Well, Graham Potter has ignited a huge controversy. You should be in trouble when you only score 23 goals in the Premier League and might be out early in Champions League even with a lineup which has names such as Koulibaly, Badiashile, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix or Mason Mount.