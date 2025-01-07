Stephen Curry makes something clear about Warriors’ ‘two-timeline’ approach

When the Golden State Warriors selected James Wiseman with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, they embarked on a bold “two-timeline” strategy. The plan was to blend promising young talent with the veteran core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. However, in a recent interview with ESPN’s Tim Keown, Curry reflected on the mixed results of the approach.

The Warriors drafted Wiseman in 2020, followed by Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody in 2021, aiming to bridge the gap between their dynasty’s core and the future. Despite capturing the NBA Championship in 2022 against the Celtics, Curry believes the strategy has been scrutinized harshly in hindsight.

“I think the postmortem on some of the two-timeline stuff is not great,” Curry said. “We picked Wiseman, who’s had a rough go. It’s not his fault, but we had an opportunity when we were at the bottom of the standings and had the No. 2 pick, and picked Wise”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We thought there was going to be a way to bridge that gap, and it didn’t work out that way,” he continued. “But to hear the way people talk about the 2022 championship is still fascinating to me. Because the ‘surprise championship’ was a crowning achievement based on that team we had and what we’d been through since the ’19 Finals”.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors celebrate with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Curry sends clear message to the Warriors front office

While Curry is aware that his career is entering its twilight years, he made it clear to the Warriors‘ front office that he still has the drive—and ability—to lead the team to another championship.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Curry reflects on heated exchange between Steve Kerr and Doug Christie

“I just want to win, and they know that. Until it’s all said and done, we want to have at least one more [title] to speak for,” Curry emphasized. “And that’s it. That’s what’s left for me. That’s all of it. I still love to hoop, but I love to win even more”.

Advertisement

Curry on managing his game at 36

At 36, Curry understands that his game has evolved. While he remains one of the league’s elite players, he acknowledges that maintaining peak performance throughout an entire season requires a more calculated approach.

“The scales have tipped, for sure,” he admitted. “It’s more of a measured approach now. I feel like I can still get to the same peaks, but is that an every-single-night-type thing? Maybe not. But it’s about picking and choosing your spots and trying to manage an 82-game schedule—and hopefully get to a playoff series where you’re fresh”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Curry’s candid reflections highlight both his leadership and determination to guide the Warriors to another title, even as the team navigates the complexities of balancing the present and the future.