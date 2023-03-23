The United States Men's National Soccer Team takes on Grenada in the resumption of the Concacaf Nations League's second edition. Check out here how to watch or live stream the game in your country.

The United States Men's National Soccer Team returns to action for the first time since the World Cup. On Friday, March 24, the USMNT visits Grenada in the resumption of the Concacaf Nations League. Here, you will find everything you need to know about the game.

The hosts head into this game with plenty of work to do after failing to pick up a victory in their first three games in the group stage. Grenada are currently bottom of Group D in League A with just one point (D1 L2).

On the other hand, the Stars and Stripes need to leave all the turmoil surrounding Gregg Berhalter and Claudio Reyna to get back to winning ways, having drawn with El Salvador in their last Nations League affair. The USA, however, should be optimistic since they put five past Grenada in their previous meeting.

Grenada vs. USMNT: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9 PM

Australia: 11 AM (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 6 AM (Saturday)

Belgium: 1 AM (Saturday)

Brazil: 9 PM

Canada: 8 PM (ET)

Croatia: 1 AM (Saturday)

Denmark: 1 AM (Saturday)

Egypt: 2 AM (Saturday)

France: 1 AM (Saturday)

Germany: 1 AM (Saturday)

Ghana: 12 AM (Saturday)

Greece: 2 AM (Saturday)

Grenada: 8 PM

India: 5:30 AM (Saturday)

Indonesia: 8 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 12 AM (Saturday)

Israel: 3 AM (Saturday)

Italy: 1 AM (Saturday)

Jamaica: 7 PM

Kenya: 3 AM (Saturday)

Malaysia: 8 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 6 PM

Morocco: 12 AM (Saturday)

Netherlands: 1 AM (Saturday)

New Zealand: 1 PM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 1 AM (Saturday)

Norway: 1 AM (Saturday)

Philippines: 8 AM (Saturday)

Poland: 1 AM (Saturday)

Portugal: 12 AM (Saturday)

Saudi Arabia: 3 AM (Saturday)

Serbia: 1 AM (Saturday)

Singapore: 8 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 2 AM (Saturday)

Spain: 1 AM (Saturday)

Sweden: 1 AM (Saturday)

Switzerland: 1 AM (Saturday)

UAE: 4 AM (Saturday)

UK: 12 AM (Saturday)

United States: 8 PM (ET)

Grenada vs. USMNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Grenada: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

International: Facebook Live, Concacaf Official App, YouTube

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Peacock, TNT USA, UNIVERSO, Watch TNT, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW