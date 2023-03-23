The United States Men's National Soccer Team returns to action for the first time since the World Cup. On Friday, March 24, the USMNT visits Grenada in the resumption of the Concacaf Nations League. Here, you will find everything you need to know about the game.
The hosts head into this game with plenty of work to do after failing to pick up a victory in their first three games in the group stage. Grenada are currently bottom of Group D in League A with just one point (D1 L2).
On the other hand, the Stars and Stripes need to leave all the turmoil surrounding Gregg Berhalter and Claudio Reyna to get back to winning ways, having drawn with El Salvador in their last Nations League affair. The USA, however, should be optimistic since they put five past Grenada in their previous meeting.
Grenada vs. USMNT: Kick-Off Time
United States: 8 PM (ET)
Grenada vs. USMNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Grenada: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
International: Facebook Live, Concacaf Official App, YouTube
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Peacock, TNT USA, UNIVERSO, Watch TNT, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW