Guillermo Ochoa is reportedly unhappy with his new role as Salernitana's backup goalkeeper and is actively seeking a transfer. Will he continue in Europe or go back to Mexico again? Take a look at his options for the future.

Guillermo Ochoa performed well at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and it led to his return to Europe, where he now plays for Serie A club Salernitana. The 37-year-old had a huge effect right away after joining the team during the winter transfer window, and he even earned multiple Man of the Match accolades in his first few games.

The Italian side had to act quickly to replace injured starting goalkeeper Luigi Pepe with the Mexico national team's star goalie, so they signed the player during the World Cup break. The ex-veteran of Club America has even been recognized as one of the top performers for Salernitana every game despite letting in 17 goals in six outings.

Sadly for Ochoa, Pepe has returned from injury, and head coach Davide Nicole opted decided to bench the El Tri shot-stopper for the two previous games until Matchday 24. It has now fueled speculation that Ochoa is aiming to leave at the conclusion of the season after realizing he won't get many playing opportunities.

Which club could Guillermo Ochoa move to?

As it stands, Guillermo Ochoa could be staying in Serie A for the next season. Currently, it's being said that the veteran's willingness to serve as the backup goalkeeper makes him a desirable candidate for Milan clubs, AC Milan and Internazionale.

TuttoSalernitana.com claim that the current Italian champions have taken the initiative by offering Ochoa a one-year contract with an additional year and a salary that is better than his present income. The Rossoneri are still searching for a successor for Mike Maignan, and Ciprian Tatarusanu has not shown to be a dependable choice.

To counteract this, Inter are contemplating making an offer for the Salernitana ace as they look for an experienced successor for Samir Handanovic. When the Slovenian's contract ends this summer, the Nerazzurri will need to find a replacement and are considering the Mexican as a possible backup for Andre Onana.