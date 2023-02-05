Harry Kane broke another extraordinary record in his illustrious career with Tottenham during the game against Manchester City.

Harry Kane has been one of the best players in the Premier League during the last years. All his career has been devoted to Tottenham, since he started playing for the club's youth academy.

Harry Kane made his official debut with Tottenham in 2011 and, thanks to remarkable perfomances, the 29-year old striker became a legend of the Spurs. At the international level, Kane is England's all-time top scorer and he will eventually break the tie he has currently with Wayne Rooney.

So, during the 2022-2023 Premier League's match between Tottenham and Manchester City, Harry Kane got another record for his legacy. Read here to find out the extraordinary feat by the striker.

Harry Kane breaks historic record with Tottenham

Harry Kane became Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer after he found the net in minute 15' of the Premier League's game against Manchester City. Kane reached 267 goals surpassing Jimme Greaves who had 266.

Furthermore, Harry Kane is just the third player in Premier League's history to score 200 goals. He joins Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208) in the record books after his incredible achievement.

At this pace, Harry Kane might eventually become the Premier League's all-time record goalscorer considering it took him 304 games to reach 200 goals. Alan Shearer needed 306 games to do it and Wayne Rooney 462.