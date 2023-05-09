Tottenham have left a lot to be desired this season, and Harry Kane is aware of that. In the wake of their poor results, the English star made an honest assessment about the club.

This season has been way more complicated than predicted for Tottenham. Not only did they fail to compete in the UEFA Champions League, but Spurs also dropped too many points in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte, who had been hired just over a year ago, ended up leaving his post after an explosive rant against the club, but interim manager Cristian Stellini was also fired shortly after.

After yet another trophyless season, the club's future looks uncertain. Harry Kane has recently addressed the team's shortcomings in the last few years, admitting that there needs to be an internal discussion about Tottenham's standards.

Harry Kane says Tottenham needs to discuss club's standards internally

"It's been a difficult season," Kane told Sky Sports, via the Daily Mail. "Probably the last couple of years, the last two or three, we haven't been where we want to be as a club, so ultimately, there's some internal stuff we need to talk about.

"We need to discuss some of the standards around the team and the training ground, which we need to get back to. We had [standards] those in place when Mauricio Pochettino was here, so internally we need to do that."

Under Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham reached a Champions League final, their biggest feat in recent memory. Besides they got used to being a top-four team in the league. However, the Argentine's departure was followed by a series of frustrations under Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, and Conte.

Many believe the club held Kane back all these years, as the England captain seems to have everything to be part of a successful team. However, Tottenham have failed to give their striker the help he needs to deliver major trophies. Therefore, this summer could be crucial for their future together.