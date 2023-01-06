Since moving to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo has had a rough go of it. His old team is eager to assist him with this one.

As a result of the contentious split with Cristiano Ronaldo in November, Manchester United seem to be lacking in striker choices at the moment. Their boss Erik ten Hag is rightly hesitant to transfer Marcus Rashford from the left flank where he is now flourishing, therefore Anthony Martial is the only striker at the club as of right now.

Because of the World Cup in the middle of the season, the schedule for the second half of the season is more packed than usual. Furthermore, the Red Devils are now in the running for four different tournaments, making midweek offs a thing of the past. The consensus was that Cody Gakpo was United's primary recruiting priority, however, he eventually joined Liverpool at the beginning of 2023.

Reports have also indicated that Atletico Madrid wantaway Joao Felix is one of many forwards the team is examining. However, recent rumors suggest that the English side is also considering a number of other, more surprising names in an effort to bolster the position.

Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate could fill in void left by Portuguese at Manchester United

Now Manchester United have been linked to a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Vincent Aboubakar, suggesting that they would be prepared to do the Portuguese one more favor despite their bitter breakup. At 37 years old, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a massive contract with the Saudi side this week, guaranteeing him annual compensation of almost €200 million.

The problem is that he has encountered a string of setbacks since arriving in the Middle East. On Thursday, it was revealed that even if the Saudis were allowed to field Ronaldo, they would have trouble doing so since the team had already reached their international player registration limit.

The veteran is the Knights of Najd's ninth foreign acquisition, and according to AFP, the club is now in talks to transfer one of their present players in order to comply with the restriction of eight imposed by the Saudi Pro League. The good news is that the English side could be on the verge of coming to the rescue.

Saudi publication OKAZ reports that the signing of Aboubakar by United might clear the door for former Red Devils star Ronaldo to be registered to play in the Saudi top division. In fact, the two sides seem to have already agreed to a deal for the transfer of Aboubakar to Old Trafford. The Cameroonian performed well in the World Cup, scoring twice and netting the game-winning goal in the last group game against Brazil before being sent out for his hilarious celebration.