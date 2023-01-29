The Club World Cup is the most important club competition organized by FIFA. Teams from all over the world participate in it and here we will tell you how the participating teams qualify.

This year the 19th edition of the FIFA Club World Cup will be held, the most important tournament at the club level held by the highest soccer regulatory entity worldwide. Here we tell you how the different participants obtain their place to participate in this important club tournament.

This year the edition corresponding to the year 2022 will take place. Normally, this tournament is held at the end of the year. However, due to the holding of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, all the competitions that take place in that period had to be suspended and rescheduled.

That of course affected the holding of the tournament, which will be played this year. Real Madrid, Flamengo, Al Ahly are some of the teams that will seek to become champions. In the case of the "Merengues", this could be their fifth title, and in the case of the South Americans, they hope to be the fourth Conmebol team to win this tournament.

Club World Cup qualification

Not any team can play this tournament. Although from 2025 the current format could change and include more teams, for the moment the number of participants is very small. The condition to be able to play this tournament is to be continental champions. The exception is the host country; whose champions also qualifies for the tournament without having to be a continental champion.

