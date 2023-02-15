In the wake of Chelsea's defeat to Borussia Dortmund in Germany, many wonder whether the Blues are out of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League.

Is Chelsea eliminated from the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League? What do they need

Chelsea are going through their worst moment in years. Not only are they struggling in the Premier League, but the Blues have also lost to Borussia Dortmund in the resumption of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League.

It's only been a few months since Graham Potter took the team's reins after Thomas Tuchel's firing, but the former Brighton boss already looks on the verge of being sacked.

Chelsea spent millions to upgrade their squad, making a splash in the winter transfer window to land Mijailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez. However, nothing changed on the field so far. Now, they suffered another painful defeat.

Are Chelsea out of the UEFA Champions League?

The good thing is Chelsea are not eliminated from the Champions League yet, since they still have to play the return leg of the round of 16 tie vs. Borussia Dortmund in Stamford Bridge. However, they have work to do.

In order to qualify for the quarterfinals, Chelsea need to overcome a one-goal deficit from the first leg. The away goal rule no longer exists, so it doesn't matter how many goals the opposition records as long as The Blues tie or beat them in aggregate score. If Chelsea win by one goal, they'd force the extra time. To advance without going to overtime, the Blues must beat Dortmund by at least two goals.