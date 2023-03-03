Though Alejandro Garnacho is the most famous player who is eligible both for Spain and Argentina, La Furia Roja took many by surprise as another Argentine player was included in their preliminary squad for the Euro qualifiers.

The World Cup is still fresh in the soccer community's memory — especially in Argentina, but life goes on and so does international soccer. The first international break since Qatar 2022 is upon us, and everything will rest for all teams.

While Argentina obviously don't want to let go, all the other nations can't wait for the March window to finally move on. Spain, for instance, want to turn the page after a disastrous campaign in Qatar. A shocking defeat to Morocco cost Luis Enrique his job, and now it's Luis de la Fuente's turn to try and right the ship for La Furia Roja.

Ahead of his debut with the senior national team, de la Fuente made a surprising decision by calling up an Argentine-born player. Alejandro Garnacho's situation is quite the opposite, since he was called up by Argentina despite being born in Spain.

Spain call up Argentine-born striker for Euro qualifiers

In his first preliminary squad in charge of the senior national team, Luis de la Fuente included Osasuna striker Ezequiel Avila. Chimy was born in Rosario on February 6, 1994, but was granted Spanish citizenship after playing in the European country since 2017.

It remains to be seen whether Avila makes the final cut, given that de la Fuente selected 84 more players in this list. On March 17, the Spanish coach will have to significantly reduce the squad.

Either way, this is already a big break for Avila, whose career took off in Spain. San Lorenzo saw something in him when he was just getting started at Tiro Federal, but eventually sent him on loan to Huesca as Chimy failed to impress.

The Spanish club made the deal permanent after Avila helped them secure promotion to LaLiga, and it took him only one season to catch Osasuna's eyes. Chimy, who at some point was linked with Barcelona, has established himself in the Pamplona squad and now has the chance to play at the international stage