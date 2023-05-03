Several reliable sources have reported that Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the current campaign. Despite being strongly linked with a return to Barcelona, the situation has changed. The World Cup winner his choice of two locations, none of which is his former side, so it would seem.

Shocking rumors claim that Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. It seems that the Argentine's relationship with the club has been irreparably damaged by his unapproved trip to Saudi Arabia, and he is set to leave in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano, the Italian transfer journalist, believes that Jorge Messi has informed the club of his choice. The 2022 World Cup winner was banned for two weeks by the French powerhouses when he went to the Middle East without authorization for a commercial agreement, thus this revelation comes as a complete and utter surprise.

After playing all 90 minutes in PSG's 2-0 loss to Lorient on Sunday at home, the 35-year-old made the journey. Because of his ban, he will be unavailable for the Ligue 1 matches against Troyes and Ajaccio and will not participate in any team practices.

What next for Lionel Messi after PSG?

Prior to his arrival in 2021, Lionel Messi negotiated a contract with the French side that included a third, potentially lucrative, season as an option. Apparently, club officials have decided not to use it.

This summer might see the Argentine's dramatic return to Barcelona, where he played until the club's financial difficulties forced him to depart two years ago. The Blaugrana hierarchy has been striving to make a transaction feasible while they continue to struggle with the same issues.

According to the latest reports from the French media, though, the Camp Nou outfit aren't a viable alternative. L'Equipe have revealed that Messi will either play for Inter Miami or go to Saudi Arabia, two non-European destinations that have been mentioned as possible destinations. Although the Argentine would love another shot at the UEFA Champions League, no European club is likely to meet his wage demands at this late stage in his career.