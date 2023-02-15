There were no penalty kicks for Everton's Jordan Pickford to save against Liverpool on Monday. However, had he been on the penalty spot against one of the Reds players, he would have had all the details of that player's penalty record right there on his water bottle.

During the Merseyside derby against Everton this Monday, Cody Gakpo scored his first goal for Liverpool. The Reds also displayed dominant play. After being winless for four games in the league, they broke that streak on Monday with a 2-0 victory against their city rivals at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah opened the score for Liverpool, and then the Sutch striker increased the Reds' lead from within the six-yard box to put the game out of reach for the shaky Everton. Before the derby, Jurgen Klopp pledged that Liverpool will see better days if fans stayed patient.

Consequently, Everton are still one point from safety in the relegation zone. The Toffees' goalie Jordan Pickford had a particularly bad night after being beaten for two goals during the match.

What kind of notes did Jordan Pickford's water bottle consist of?

Both goals were scored in open play, but Pickford still likely felt comfortable in goal for any possible penalties. Pickford had a penalty cheat sheet taped to his water bottle, so he was well-prepared for any circumstance.

The English international took down information regarding Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and James Milner. Information regarding their favourite sides and their individual warm-up routines were included in those notes. These statistics show that more than 60 percent of shots from these players are aimed toward the goalkeeper's left side.

Salah also has a preference for that zone, but he shows greater variation in his shot selection, favoring the center 13 percent of the time and the right 33 percent of the time. Pickford also jotted down multiple instructions, including reminders to "check" Salah's "run up" and "wait right."

The information he wrote down for Milner and Gakpo was scant. He jotted "check run up" for Liverpool's captain and "GK left" for the team's new player. Despite the efforts, Liverpool were not given a penalty in their 2-0 win against Everton in the derby, rendering their preparations futile.