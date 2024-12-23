NHL News: Sidney Crosby, Penguins teammate draws huge comparison from HC Mike Sullivan

The Pittsburgh Penguins have turned their NHL season around in marvelous fashion. Largely thanks to coach Mike Sullivan’s adjustments, but also because of an attitude change within the locker room. The Penguins have looked much better and are in the hunt for a playoff berth. While Pittsburgh hopes to stay on track, Sullivan compared one of Sidney Crosby’s teammates to an iconic teammate of Sidney during the golden years in Steel City.

Michael Bunting was traded to the Penguins from the Carolina Hurricanes, as the Pens moved on from Jake Guentzel and Ty Smith on March 2024. Since, Bunting has played 55 games, registering 13 goals and 22 assists. The left-winger tallies 16 points in the 2024-25 campaign.

Bunting plays in the Penguins’ second line and has become a concern for opponents. His gritty style of play, along with the fact he doesn’t shy away from going into the corners and playing in front of the goaltender makes him an annoying disturbance for defenseman around the league.

While Bunting’s stay in Pittsburgh is still short-lived, Sullivan believes the 29-year-old can become a pivotal player in the lineup and maybe help Crosby lead the Penguins on another deep playoffs run. When addressing Bunting’s impact, Sullivan compared him to two-time Stanley Cup champion in Pittsburgh, Patric Hornqvist.

Ex-Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) looks on as he warms up during the game between The New York Rangers and The Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York.

“He reminds me a lot of Patric Hornqvist,” Sullivan stated, via Pens Inside Scoop on X. “For whatever reason, our opponents couldn’t stand him. I think Bunts has similar attributes in that regard.”

Big shoes to fill

Being compared to Hornqvist in Pittsburgh is no small compliment. After Sullivan’s praise, Bunting will face higher expectations from the coaching staff. Bunting will have a chance to showcase his worth as the Philadelphia Flyers walk into town on Monday night.

Despite arriving in Pittsburgh towards the final stretch of the 2023-24 season, Bunting will participate in the state rivalry matchup for the first time on the special holiday clash. However, he is well aware of the big implications on this particular bout.

“We’re both fighting for a playoff spot here,” Bunting commented. “Obviously, there are some stakes on it, and the last game before the break. We want to end strong and enjoy our Christmas break on a win.”

Sullivan’s message to Tortorella

When the Flyers and Penguins meet on the ice, two very experienced coaches will go head-to-head. Mike Sullivan and John Tortorella seem destined to cross paths. After parting ways with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Tortorella chose to join the Flyers and remain in the Metropolitan Division. It feels like these two coaches just can’t stay apart for long.

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan looks on during the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers at Well Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Sullivan was an assistant coach in Tortorella’s staff during stints with the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, and Vancouver Canucks. Sullivan would then become head coach himself and the rest is history.

Although Sullivan and Tortorella are friends who share a great deal of respect for each other, tempers always flare when they meet. Don’t expect Monday night’s game to be any different, as the Penguins-Flyers rivalry is renewed with a wildcard spot on the line.

“Every time we play him– I’m sure he’d have the same answer– we want to win the game,” Sullivan said, via PGH Hockey Now. “We usually end up getting mad at each other, but I think that’s probably an indication of the competition between us.”

Master meets student once again as the Flyers and Penguins face off for the first time this season. Both teams have been overachieving and are in the mix for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

