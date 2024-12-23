NFL News: JJ McCarthy says Kevin O'Connell deserves coach of the award

The Minnesota Vikings have emerged as strong contenders for the NFC North title, riding an impressive eight-game NFL winning streak. With their eyes set on a potential Super Bowl appearance, the Vikings are challenging powerhouse teams like the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, and Philadelphia Eagles. Much of their success can be attributed to the stellar work of head coach Kevin O’Connell, whose leadership has elevated the team’s performance this season.

Rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy recently voiced his support for O’Connell’s candidacy for NFL Coach of the Year, posting on social media:“What’s the requirements for this Coach of The Year thing again? Asking for a friend.”

And the case for O’Connell is strong. The coach boasts 34 wins in 50 games as the Vikings’ leader, an impressive record considering the challenges he has faced. This season began with a major setback as veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins departed for the Atlanta Falcons. O’Connell placed his trust in McCarthy, but the rookie quarterback suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Undeterred, O’Connell turned to Sam Darnold, who has flourished under his guidance. Darnold has racked up 3,299 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions, setting an NFL record for the most games with a passer rating of 100 or higher in a debut season with a new team. His ability to read defenses and execute has been instrumental in the Vikings’ success.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 26: Head Coach Kevin O’Connell of the Minnesota Vikings before the game against the Arizona Cardinals in a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

With two critical games remaining, O’Connell’s Vikings are on the brink of clinching the NFC North division. To secure the title, they must defeat the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. If they win against the Packers, the division crown will likely come down to a winner-take-all showdown against the Lions in the final game, a battle that could define the Vikings’ season and cement O’Connell’s legacy as a top NFL coach.

Who are the top candidates for NFL coach of the year this season?

The frontrunner for the NFL Coach of the Year award is widely considered to be Kevin O’Connell, head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. However, the race is far from over, with several other deserving candidates making strong cases for the honor.

Dan Campbell, head coach of the Detroit Lions, is one such contender. Campbell has guided the Lions to a remarkable 12-2 record this season, surpassing the team’s 1991 mark of 12-4. Despite losing key players like Aidan Hutchinson, Campbell has kept the team focused, transforming them into a powerhouse now chasing the league-leading Kansas City Chiefs.

Andy Reid, head coach of the Chiefs, is another top candidate. Reid’s team continues to dominate the NFL, holding the league’s best record at 12-1. They are also atop the AFC standings and have clinched the AFC West division title. Despite not winning a Coach of the Year award since 2002, Reid’s exceptional leadership this season has put him firmly in contention.

While O’Connell, Campbell, and Reid lead the pack, other noteworthy candidates include Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans and Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams. Though their teams may not have achieved the same level of success, their coaching efforts cannot be overlooked in discussions about the league’s top coaches.