Jose Mourinho has reportedly been approached by a national team to become its head coach in a part-time role while he keeps his current position of manager at AS Roma.

Many national teams will have to make changes after Qatar 2022, especially those who left much to be desired in the World Cup. A number of managers, for instance, had to leave their positions due to their teams' performance.

Those teams that are facing a transition to a new head coach have started to look for the best names on the market, but even those who are currently under contract seem to be drawing interest.

Jose Mourinho, for instance, is reportedly on the radar of a national team despite the fact that his deal with AS Roma expires in June 2024. Therefore, the nation in question would offer him a part-time role so that he keeps his current job.

Report: National team offers AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho part-time role

According to A Bola, Portugal have approached Jose Mourinho to appoint him as manager. However, since he's under contract with Roma, The Special One would be allowed to combine both jobs.

The Portuguese national team suffered a shocking World Cup exit in Qatar at the hands of Morocco, which is why the aforementioned outlet reports that Fernando Santos will be leaving his position as head coach.

Mou has yet to coach a national team, so doing it for the first time for his home country would certainly mean a lot. Besides, if the report proves correct, it would be interesting to see how he combines both positions.