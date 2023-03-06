The English national team star may be in the Bundesliga but could be eyeing a move to the Premier League.

Jude Bellingham is a wanted man, the Borussia Dortmund star is being followed by Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea. The rumors about his future have been heating up with many pundits believing it is only a matter of time before Bellingham moves to a bigger club.

This season the 19-year-old has played 31 games and scored 10 goals across all competitions, as well as the England international captaining Dortmund twice, adding to his leadership credentials.

While many are interested in seeing where Bellingham may move next, a “odd” Instagram engagement may be a clue as to where he might go soon. After Manchester United’s 7-0 defeat to Liverpool the former Birmingham City star liked a particular post.

Jude Bellingham hinting at move to Liverpool?

After the Reds victory, Jude Bellingham liked a post by Trent Alexander-Arnold where the right back posted a selfie of himself in the tunnel after the match ended. Liverpool supporters saw the like and could not help stating that it was a sign the England winger was signing for the reds next season.

Still, given the number of clubs that are after Bellingham and that Trent Alexander-Arnold is a national team teammate, it is unlikely that it was a “clue” about his future but rather a congratulations for a teammate, if it was a sign of things to come it looks like Manchester United is out of the picture.