Shortly after suggesting there's a mole in the Bayern dressing room leaking information, Julian Nagelsmann was furious at his players following Bayern Munich's loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

Even though they are still alive in the UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich have a lot of work to do in the Bundesliga. Unlike previous years when they comfortably ruled in the German league, Julian Nagelsmann's men now find themselves behind Borussia Dortmund.

The Bavarians dropped to second place after losing 2-1 to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, which saw the Black and Yellow finish Matchday 25 atop the standings with 53 points — one more than Bayern.

Nagelsmann was not satisfied at all with his team's performance, claiming his players were lazy at the BayArena. Only a few days before, the young coach also said there was a "mole" in their dressing room after tactical documents were leaked to the press.

Julian Nagelsmann called out "mole" at Bayern before defeat that saw them drop to 2nd place

"Except for the last ten minutes, we were the worse team. There was little power on the field, we didn't play well. So we deserved to lose," Nagelsmann said following Bayern's defeat to Leverkusen, via the Daily Mail.

"We had that again and again. It had gotten better in the last few weeks, this pairing of emotion and quality. Today we were lazy. Defensively and offensively, some players had a zero percent rate. We were really weak in our own game presentation."

It was the second time in just a few days Nagelsmann looked furious at his own team. Ahead of the Leverkusen game, tactical documents revealing a change in their style of play were leaked to the media. And Nagelsmann didn't take it lightly.

"It bothers me a lot," he said. "The person who transmits this harms each of the players, he is not the objective. What is the person who transmits this looking for? What are you waiting for? I don't see what his motivation could be, beyond facilitating the task for the adversary.

"Moles are protected species. Every time you drive through the countryside, you see 80,000 moles and you can't get rid of them. Their search is very, very difficult. I hope that this person can't look in the mirror because it's not fair," Nagelsmann added.