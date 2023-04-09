Despite falling down 2-0 in the first half against Arsenal, Liverpool rallied to earn a draw at Anfield. The internet is now laughing at Jurgen Klopp's hysterical celebration of Mohamed Salah's penalty miss.

Sunday's Premier League derby match between Arsenal and Liverpool was a nail-biter, ending in a 2-2 tie. Gabriel Martinelli scored the first goal for the Gunners in an exquisite manner as he latched onto Virgil van Dijk's desperation back throw and poked the ball past Alisson in the opening 10 minutes.

They then chose to seize the opportunity and Martinelli crossed back over Van Dijk as Gabriel Jesus climbed lower and went around Alisson. Liverpool, though, responded with a goal just before halftime.

The second half got off on a dramatic note. After Diogo Jota was pulled down in the penalty area by Rob Holding, Mohamed Salah had a penalty shot, but he blasted it wide off of Aaron Ramsdale's right post.

Watch: Jurgen Klopp mistakenly celebrates Mohamed Salah's penalty miss

While the Liverpool star missed the target on his penalty attempt against Arsenal, their coach Jurgen Klopp still celebrated a goal. To avoid the spotlight, Klopp turned his back on his forward as he stepped up to take the shot.

During a tense match at Anfield, the German manager originally thought Liverpool had scored on the penalty kick to tie the score. But when he went back to the field, he saw that Salah had missed, and his jubilation quickly faded to a confused stance with his palms out wide.

The Egyptian star has now missed two straight penalties for the Reds, having already squandered a chance to win the game from the penalty spot in last month's loss to Bournemouth. When Salah shot wide, Arsenal had a 2-1 advantage and were leading the Premier League over second-place Manchester City by eight points.

Liverpool continued pressing, and the home team scored an equalizer in the dying minutes of the game. However, the last-minute heroics by Aaron Ramsdale won him the game's most valuable player award. He made several crucial stops to help the Gunners salvage a draw at Anfield