Juventus will play against Standard Lieja in what will be a club friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Juventus and Standard Liege will play against each other in what will be a warm-up friendly between European clubs at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

After the stoppage due to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, many European leagues that had to be interrupted are beginning to return to activity. One of those that has not started yet, but will very soon is Serie A, and that is why the Italian teams seek to reach the restart with the highest possible competition rate.

That is why Juventus will play this international friendly. The "Vecchia Signora" are third in Serie A, 10 points behind the leaders Napoli. They must also play the round of 32 of the Europa League. As for their rivals, Standard Liege, they are in 6th in the Belgian league, 5 points behind Brugge, the last to enter the championship round.

Juventus vs Standard Lieja: Kick-Off Time

this Friday, December 30 at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy.

Belgium: 3:30 PM

Canada: 9:30 AM (EDT)

France: 3:30 PM

Germany: 3:30 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Mexico: 8:30 AM

New Zealand: 1:30 AM (December 31)

Saudi Arabia: 4:30 PM

Senegal: 1:30 PM

Serbia: 3:30 PM

South Africa: 3:30 PM

UK: 2:30 PM

United States: 9:30 AM (ET)

Juventus vs Standard Lieja: TV Channel and Live Streaming

International: Juventus TV (except Italy and Belgium)

Italia: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio.

