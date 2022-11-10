The 2018 World Cup winner with France will not be playing in this year's edition in Qatar. In this article, you will find out the reason why the Juventus midfielder won't participate in the event.

When France travel to Qatar, they will be attempting to become just the third country in history to win back-to-back World Cups. By virtue of their 2018 victory in Russia, Les Bleus hold the title of world champions.

Their roster was filled with talents, such as Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane, and even N'Golo Kante. A few things have changed in the four years since they last lifted the trophy, and Didier Deschamps is largely responsible for that.

This week, the coach of the French national team announced his final roster of 25 players for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Although the squad includes several well-known individuals, some regulars were left off.

Why is Paul Pogba missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

A key contributor to France's World Cup win in Russia four years ago, Paul Pogba will not be participating in the team's bid to defend their title this time around. His representative confirmed in October that the central midfielder will not be attending the World Cup in Qatar due to his inability to fully recuperate from knee surgery.

After undergoing surgery in September, Pogba's agency indicated the midfielder will not be returning to action with Juventus or the French national team for the World Cup which runs from November 20 to December 18: "Following yesterday and today's medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery," said his agent Rafaela Pimenta in a statement.

The 29-year-old re-signed with the Bianconeri in the summer after leaving Manchester United but has yet to make an appearance due to a meniscus injury in his right knee. Although he considered surgery, he ultimately decided against it so that he could play in Qatar.

But the ace who last played for France in March during a 5-0 friendly victory against South Africa, changed his mind and opted for surgery in September, keeping him out of action until he resumed partial training just weeks ago. As time passed, rumors circulated in Italian media that he had suffered a new thigh ailment, significantly delaying his recuperation.

