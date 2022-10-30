When everyone expected Paulo Dybala would sign an extension with Juventus, Roma appeared as his new destination. Here you can find more details about his recent contract and salary with Jose Mourinho's squad.

Paulo Dybala, famously known as 'The Jewel', was an amazing prospect since his early days in Argentina at Instituto Cordoba. After those extraordinary flashes of talent, Dybala took a chance on the greatest challenge of his career, when he left everything to sign with Palermo on 2012 with only 18 years.

In Palermo, Paulo Dybala showed Europe what he was made of. He won the Serie B title in Italy and immediately became one of the most coveted players in the country. So, as a consequence, Juventus knocked on his door. That was the big opportunity he was waiting for.

From that point on, Paulo Dybala displayed all his talent. He won five titles in Serie A and four Coppa Italia. He also was the MVP of the Italian league in 2020. Considered by many as one of the best players in the team, an extension with Juventus seemed on track, but, suddenly, everything changed. Roma took him as a free agent in the summer of 2022.

Paul Dybala's contract with Roma: How much he makes per hour, day, week, month and year?

On July of 2022, Paulo Dybala signed a three-year contract with Roma that runs until June of 2025. 'The days that have led up to me signing this contract have been filled with so many emotions. The speed and determination with which Roma demonstrated just how much they wanted me made all the difference.' Dybala said.

A key factor for Roma to get Paulo Dybala was definitely Jose Mourinho. One of the greatest managers in the world saw Dybala as the missing piece on attack to fight for the title against huge rivals such as Milan, Inter, Napoli or Juventus.

According to many reports, Paulo Dybala earns an annual salary close to $6 million plus performance bonuses. That means he makes $500k per month, $125k per week, $17.8k per day and almost $744 per hour.