Lionel Messi seems to be close of leaving PSG in the summer. However, a very intriguing message from Kylian Mbappe sent hope to thousands of fans. Read here to check out the details.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi were spectacular for PSG this weekend during a 3-1 victory over Lens. That win almost secured a new title in Ligue 1 thanks to a nine-point lead in the standings with only seven matches remaining in the 2022-2023 season.

The play between Messi and Mbappe for the third goal of Paris Saint-Germain against Lens was just a masterpiece and left thousands of fans wondering if this could still be the future for the French club even after so many failures.

Now, when Lionel Messi is in the middle of a huge controversy with PSG fans as his contract is about to expire, Kylian Mbappe sent some hope. Read here to check out the details of a very special message.

Kylian Mbappe sends intriguing message with Lionel Messi

In a very unusual gesture considering the situation, Kylian Mbappe decided to repost a publication from PSG's official account as an Instagram story. The image shows Mbappe and Lionel Messi celebrating after a goal in the game against Lens.

PSG titled the image with the names of Mbappe and Messi united by a handshake emoticon. It's important to remember that, in the last few days, the presence of the star from Argentina has been severely reduced in the club's interactions on social media.

Immediately after the match, and almost a championship victory, Kylian Mbappe put the post as an Instagram story of his own. By the way, Lionel Messi didn't say anything about Lens' game on his official accounts. If Mbappe's message is a sign of things to come, only time will tell.