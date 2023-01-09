French superstar Kylian Mbappe hasn't hesitated to stand up for Zinedine Zidane in the wake of Noel Le Graet's comments on the former Real Madrid head coach.

While the country is still hurt by a crushing World Cup final defeat to Argentina, France have already confirmed Didier Deschamps will continue to be their head coach through 2026.

Despite the painful ending at Qatar 2022, Les Bleus have gone incredibly far under the 54-year-old manager. Before leading them to the grand final in the Asian country, Deschamps had guided France to a World Cup title in Russia 2018 and a UEFA Nations League success in 2021.

Deschamps' extension as head coach ruled out a potential hiring of Zinedine Zidane, who had been heavily linked with the team. Surprisingly, FFF president Noel Le Graet threw shade at Zizou, which didn't sit well with Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe stands up for Zinedine Zidane after Noel Le Graet's comments

Following the announcement that Deschamps would keep the job for at least three more years, Le Graet suggested he wouldn't even talk with Zidane, who was previously linked with the position.

"I don't give a damn; he can go wherever he wants. I know very well that Zidane was always on the radar. He had a lot of supporters, some were waiting for Deschamps' departure ... But who can make serious reproaches to Deschamps? Nobody," Le Graet told RMC Sport, via ESPN.

"He [Zidane] does what he wants, it's none of my business. I've never met him; we've never considered parting with Didier. He can go where he wants, to a club ... If Zidane tried to contact me? Certainly not, I wouldn't even pick up the phone."

Unsurprisingly, his comments received a lot of backlash from the entire country, where Zizou is deeply admired. In fact, Mbappe took to Twitter to voice his support for Zidane: "Zidane is France, we don't disrespect the legend like that."

Le Graet later issued an apology for his controversial statement. "I would like to present my personal apologies for these remarks which absolutely do not reflect my thoughts, nor my consideration for the player he was and the coach he has become," Le Graet said, via L'Equipe. "I admit that I made awkward remarks which created a misunderstanding. Zidane knows the immense esteem I have for him, like all French people."